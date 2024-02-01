Motorsport

Sauber appoint Barbadian driver Zane Maloney to F1 reserve role

01 February 2024 - 08:12 By Reuters
Maloney, 20, will continue racing in Formula Two and shares the reserve role with F2 champion Theo Pourchaire, who is moving to Japan's Super Formula series and will be unavailable for some F1 races.
Image: Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

The Sauber-run Stake Formula One team, previously known as Alfa Romeo, appointed Barbadian driver Zane Maloney on Wednesday as one of their reserve drivers at some races this season.

He was also announced last November as reserve for the Andretti Formula E team at electric races that do not clash with his F2 commitments.

Bridgetown-born Maloney won the British F4 championship as a rookie in 2019 and finished runner-up in his debut FIA Formula Three season in 2022.

The former Red Bull junior made four podium appearances with Rodin Motorsport in Formula Two, the feeder series for Formula One, last season and finished 10th overall.

“The Sauber name resonates with Formula One, as it has been part of the sport for over 30 years, paving the way for so many drivers who went on to achieve great success,” he said in a statement.

“I am pleased to become part of this family, and I am looking forward to working together this season, as I move closer to my goal of becoming a Formula One driver.”

The season starts in Bahrain on March 2.

