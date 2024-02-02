Politics

Zuma's MK 'mass activation' draws 60 supporters in uMhlanga

02 February 2024 - 18:50 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The MK party's motorcade through the town started late because of lack of support despite Jacob Zuma's attendance and a promise of entertainment 'until late'.
The MK party's motorcade through the town started late because of lack of support despite Jacob Zuma's attendance and a promise of entertainment 'until late'.
Image: Mfundo Mkhize

Activists of the newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe remain confident that the party will achieve its goal of getting a two-thirds majority in the upcoming national elections.

But if the poor turnout following a small motorcade — which started late due to small numbers — held in the upmarket town of uMhlanga on Friday is anything to go by, their belief might be premature.

Billed as a mass activation event to boost the party — headed by former president Jacob Zuma — with entertainment until late as per the poster, about 60 people gathered at Capellos restaurant in Umhlanga.

However, regional activist Chris Biyela, host of the event, said the objective was achieved.

“The response was good. You could see from those people who ululated and danced with delight when they saw us. Some were so sold by this initiative [they were] pleading with us for T-shirts,” said Biyela.

He said the choice of location for the motorcade was aimed at affirming the party to the elite community.

“After all, uMhlanga is in South Africa and part of eThekwini's ward 35. We are intensifying our visibility,” said Biyela.

He quashed rumours that the party was already plagued by infighting.

“There are no such things as conflict and bad blood with our ANC opponents. We understand democracy and, anyway, we all come from the same township,'' said Biyela.

The activation came ahead of the final IEC voter registration weekend during which political parties are expected to woo voters on Saturday and Sunday.

“People have grown increasingly tired of the ANC's misgovernance. We want to turn things around and shake up the landscape,” said Biyela.

Police and eThekwini metro cops were present.

During the motorcade, some passers-by cheered while others seemed bemused.

Sizwe Zungu, who identified himself as a head of security, said the time was “ripe for the land to be returned to the right owners”.

He said an amount of R1.6bn was already being offered to the party to secure victory in the upcoming elections. 

“We don't want that — we want to nationalise things. We are championing an economic revolution,” he said.

EDITORIAL | Cool heads must prevail as MK Party ups the ante

The last thing the country needs is a high stakes game played by a master of brinkmanship that could escalate into violence
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

POLL | Does the MK Party have what it takes to win a seat in parliament?

Former president Jacob Zuma's popularity has enabled him to enjoy much support but will his uMkhonto weSizwe Party be able to win seats in parliament?
Politics
3 days ago

July riots instigators ditch ANC regalia for MK Party gear in court appearance

Many of the alleged instigators of the July 2021 public violence in KwaZulu-Natal showed up for their first high court appearance wearing the regalia ...
News
3 days ago

LISTEN | KZN religious leaders threaten to 'shut SA' if MK party doesn’t win elections

Religious leaders in KwaZulu-Natal sent a message to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), threatening that they will "shut the country for ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. GOOD party suspends Peter de Villiers over 'misconduct' complaint Politics
  2. ‘It’s not racist, my kids shop at Pep’: Steenhuisen on ‘drunkard’ crime warden ... Politics
  3. Auditor-general says claims it delayed tabling of Ekurhuleni annual report are ... Politics
  4. POLL | Is it fair that Julius Malema and five other EFF members have been ... Politics
  5. ICJ judge with doctorate in human rights, Julia Sebutinde, votes against ... Politics

Latest Videos

'Don't underestimate Cape Verde': Former PSL goalkeeper warns Bafana | Arena ...
'You are not the colour of your skin': Chris Pappas believes SA needs a leader, ...