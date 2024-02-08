Politics

Energy, logistics, crime and corruption: Top 4 challenges Busa wants to see addressed in Sona

08 February 2024 - 07:55 By TimesLive
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Busa is asking for a commitment from the government to open up space for greater participation by the private sector in building, operating, and maintaining critical logistics networks and to generate energy. Stock photo
Busa is asking for a commitment from the government to open up space for greater participation by the private sector in building, operating, and maintaining critical logistics networks and to generate energy. Stock photo
Image: 123RF/ mushroomsartthree

Business Unity South Africa will be tuning in to the state of the nation address by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday with the hope he addresses the challenges of energy, logistics, crime and corruption.

Busa is asking for a commitment from the government to open up space for greater participation by the private sector in building, operating, and maintaining critical logistics networks and to generate energy. 

It also wants municipal government to be prioritised, “with a view to enabling political and administrative structures that focus on service delivery and infrastructure, moving away from the current shambles caused by political fighting”.

A commitment to deal decisively with corruption, bring people to account and ensure prosecutions is also needed, Busa said. This includes fast-tracking of the National Prosecuting Authority Amendment Bill.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Parliament expects order at its R6.5m state of the nation address

It's all systems go for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s last state of the nation address of his first term of office, which is scheduled for Thursday ...
Politics
1 day ago

Ramaphosa to announce election date in next 15 days — spokesperson

'There is no crisis insofar as the election date; there is anticipation, there is excitement — rightly so, we are a democracy,' says Presidency ...
Politics
20 hours ago

Presidency sees signs of ICJ backlash, prepares to reflect on past five years at Sona

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya hints that this year’s Sona address will be different
News
13 hours ago

WATCH | 'Zuma never banned us from going to parliament', Malema fumes ahead of Sona

Jacob Zuma “nostalgia” has hit the EFF after their failed court bid to stop parliament from implementing new rules against disrupting the president’s ...
Politics
1 day ago

Try some thrift chic at Sona fashion week

Dear politicos, rabble-rousers and overstaying officeholders who are preparing to walk the state of the nation address red carpet on Thursday: you ...
Lifestyle
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SIU recovers more than R737m in NSFAS investigation Politics
  2. WATCH | 'Zuma never banned us from going to parliament', Malema fumes ahead of ... Politics
  3. Energy, logistics, crime and corruption: Top 4 challenges Busa wants to see ... Politics
  4. ‘It’s not racist, my kids shop at Pep’: Steenhuisen on ‘drunkard’ crime warden ... Politics
  5. Zuma's MK 'mass activation' draws 60 supporters in uMhlanga Politics

Latest Videos

'It is hard to accept,' - Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Brood after Afcon penalty ...
'I am very happy with my job,' - Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says he wants ...