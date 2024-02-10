EFF supporters flocked to the party's manifesto launch at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday ahead of this year's general elections.
TimesLIVE photographer Sandile Ndlovu was there to capture the action.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
IN PICS | EFF supporters flock to Moses Mabhida Stadium for election manifesto launch
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
EFF supporters flocked to the party's manifesto launch at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday ahead of this year's general elections.
TimesLIVE photographer Sandile Ndlovu was there to capture the action.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
TimesLIVE
MORE:
WATCH LIVE | EFF launches manifesto in Durban ahead of national elections
WATCH | Ramaphosa ‘protected by judges’: Malema launches new attack on judiciary after Sona bruise
‘It must end this year’: Malema says Vodacom should make an offer and end 16-year ‘Please Call Me’ battle
EFF MPs to stay away from Sona after failed court bid to lift suspensions
Green light for Moses Mabhida Stadium as EFF prepares to paint it red
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos