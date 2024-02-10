Politics

IN PICS | EFF supporters flock to Moses Mabhida Stadium for election manifesto launch

10 February 2024 - 12:45 By SANDILE NDLOVU
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
An EFF supporter smiles during the party's manifesto launch at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday February 10 ahead of the general elections this year.
An EFF supporter smiles during the party's manifesto launch at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday February 10 ahead of the general elections this year.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

EFF supporters flocked to the party's manifesto launch at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday ahead of this year's general elections. 

TimesLIVE photographer Sandile Ndlovu was there to capture the action.

Supporters of the EFF sing during the party's manifesto launch at Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban on Saturday.
Supporters of the EFF sing during the party's manifesto launch at Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban on Saturday.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
A man draped in an EFF flag arrives at the party's manifesto launch at Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban, on Saturday ahead of the general elections this year.
A man draped in an EFF flag arrives at the party's manifesto launch at Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban, on Saturday ahead of the general elections this year.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Supporters of the EFF flocked to Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday February 10 ahead of the general elections this year.
Supporters of the EFF flocked to Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday February 10 ahead of the general elections this year.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
EFF supporters during the's party election manifesto launch at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday.
EFF supporters during the's party election manifesto launch at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
EFF supporters cheer during the party's election manifesto launch at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday February 10.
EFF supporters cheer during the party's election manifesto launch at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday February 10.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
An EFF supporter drinks water during the party's election manifesto launch at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday.
An EFF supporter drinks water during the party's election manifesto launch at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
EFF supporters filled up Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday February 10 for the party's manifesto launch ahead of 2024 general elections.
EFF supporters filled up Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday February 10 for the party's manifesto launch ahead of 2024 general elections.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
An EFF supporter holds a picture of party leader Julius Malema during the election manifesto launch at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday.
An EFF supporter holds a picture of party leader Julius Malema during the election manifesto launch at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

TimesLIVE

MORE:

WATCH LIVE | EFF launches manifesto in Durban ahead of national elections

The EFF are launching their party manifesto at a packed Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday ahead of the general elections this year.
Politics
1 hour ago

WATCH | Ramaphosa ‘protected by judges’: Malema launches new attack on judiciary after Sona bruise

Missing out on the state of the nation address did not sit well with EFF leader Julius Malema after the Western Cape High Court set aside the party's ...
Politics
23 hours ago

‘It must end this year’: Malema says Vodacom should make an offer and end 16-year ‘Please Call Me’ battle

EFF leader Julius Malema believes mediation could bring an end to Vodacom and "Please Call Me" inventor Nkosana Makate’s 16-year legal battle.
Politics
2 days ago

EFF MPs to stay away from Sona after failed court bid to lift suspensions

The EFF has decided to boycott the state of nation address on Thursday.
Politics
2 days ago

Green light for Moses Mabhida Stadium as EFF prepares to paint it red

Thekwini municipality says Moses Mabhida Stadium has been given the green light as the EFF is set to paint it red for the launch of its election ...
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Former KZN mayor who stole from the poor goes to jail for five years Politics
  2. WATCH | Extra security for Pandor due to threats after Israel genocide case Politics
  3. WATCH | Ramaphosa ‘protected by judges’: Malema launches new attack on ... Politics
  4. UNHCR commissioner asks SA to preserve system for refugees, asylum seekers Politics
  5. POLL | Did the story of Tintswalo resonate with you? Politics

Latest Videos

AKA's murder: one year later and no arrests...What happened?
Sona was 'underwhelming; unimpressive': Politicians bash president's speech