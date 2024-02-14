‘Not everyone gets a house’: ministry on Kubayi’s housing rights remarks

“When the constitution says we must ensure that there is shelter, [that] people have a right to shelter, it is not because it says it must be done by the government; we must create a conducive environment for people to also access shelter in the private space.”

These were the words of human settlements minister Mmamoloko Kubayi during an interview on Newzroom Afrika which have caused controversy over her interpretation of the constitution and what government’s role is in the provision of shelter.

The minister was speaking about the department’s housing policies in the Housing Act: Draft White Paper. Kubayi’s interpretation of the constitutional housing right has been labelled by some as “misinformation”.

Section 26 of the Bill of Rights reads: “Everyone has the right to have access to adequate housing. (2) The state must take reasonable legislative and other measures, within its available resources, to achieve the progressive realisation of this right.”

Speaking to TimesLIVE, the former director of the Helen Suzman Foundation and a member of Change Starts Now, Nicole Fritz, described Kubayi’s comment as “misleading”.

“The minister’s comment is completely misinformed and has little understanding of the constitution. When the rights such as the right to housing are set out in our bill of rights those obligations are specific directives to the government,” she said.