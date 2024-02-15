As more South Africans grow dissatisfied with service delivery and the poor state of the economy many are asking if there is a need for presidents and premiers to deliver state of the nation and province addresses.
According to the parliament website, the main purpose of such addresses is for the president and premiers to outline their political and policy plans for the following year.
They are also aimed at addressing the past year's achievements and challenges.
Citizens expect to have a clearer idea of the trajectory the government will take to ensure service delivery and address other socioeconomic issues.
But, in recent times Sopas and Sonas seem to leave citizens more confused and despairing about South Africa being improved for all.
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his Sona last Thursday and received much criticism from opposition parties and ordinary South Africans for using the platform for electioneering instead of paving the way for the country.
With the country's economy weakening further and poverty being one of South Africa's major challenges, the Sona is seen as wasteful expenditure by many.
DA MP and chief whip Siviwe Gwarube told eNCA this year's opening of parliament cost taxpayers a whopping R6m.
“I certainly don't think that it's within what is responsible for us to be essentially showcasing opulence with this kind of event, but we've got to be in step with the mood of the country,” she said.
Provincial premiers will in the next few weeks deliver their Sopas, costing taxpayers more money.
POLL | Should the Sona and Sopas be scrapped?
