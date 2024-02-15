Politics

POLL | Should the Sona and Sopas be scrapped?

15 February 2024 - 12:00 By Rethabile Radebe
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his 2024 state of the nation address in Cape Town on Thursday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his 2024 state of the nation address in Cape Town on Thursday.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER




As more South Africans grow dissatisfied with service delivery and the poor state of the economy many are asking if there is a need for presidents and premiers to deliver state of the nation and province addresses.

According to the parliament website, the main purpose of such addresses is for the president and premiers to outline their political and policy plans for the following year.

They are also aimed at addressing the past year's achievements and challenges.

Citizens expect to have a clearer idea of the trajectory the government will take to ensure service delivery and address other socioeconomic issues.

But, in recent times Sopas and Sonas seem to leave citizens more confused and despairing about South Africa being improved for all.

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his Sona last Thursday and received much criticism from opposition parties and ordinary South Africans for using the platform for electioneering instead of paving the way for the country.

With the country's economy weakening further and poverty being one of South Africa's major challenges, the Sona is seen as wasteful expenditure by many.

DA MP and chief whip Siviwe Gwarube told eNCA this year's opening of parliament cost taxpayers a whopping R6m.

“I certainly don't think that it's within what is responsible for us to be essentially showcasing opulence with this kind of event, but we've got to be in step with the mood of the country,” she said.

Provincial premiers will in the next few weeks deliver their Sopas, costing taxpayers more money.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

WATCH | Four strange and shocking moments from Sona 2024 debate

Shocking moments in parliament during Sona debate.
Politics
1 day ago

Sona was ‘fair and balanced’, says ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address was an honest and balanced reflection of where South Africa stands, according to ANC chief ...
Politics
2 days ago

WATCH | MPs debate Ramaphosa’s Sona speech

MPs are on Tuesday debating President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address.
Politics
2 days ago

LISTEN | DA-run Western Cape is better than ANC provinces: Alan Winde

Western Cape premier Alan Winde has criticised the ANC and boasted about his DA-led province’s achievements “where ANC had failed” — from employment ...
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Not everyone gets a house’: ministry on Kubayi’s housing rights remarks Politics
  2. MK party 'encouraged' by KZN by-election showing Politics
  3. WATCH | 'I'm close with Ramaphosa': Malema on KZN 'tribalism', load-shedding ... Politics
  4. WATCH | ‘There was a plan to take my life last month,’ claims former chief ... Politics
  5. Makhosi Khoza joins ABC as deputy president Politics

Latest Videos

Malema on 'close' relationship with Ramaphosa, load-shedding & tribalism
DA mp slams Lucas' 'load-shedding is not the end of world' comment