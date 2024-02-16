When Bafana Bafana midfielder Teboho Mokoena said EFF leader Julius Malema was his “favourite president in South Africa”, social media users were divided, with some saying he was politicising sport while others came to his defence, arguing he was entitled to his opinion.
In a video widely circulated on social media, Mokoena greets the EFF head honcho and expresses excitement to see him.
“Ke thabile haholo ho bona, president Julius [Malema] (I'm overjoyed to see president Julius). He's my favourite president in the country. Thank you everyone for coming. This is the proudest moment of my life. Keep on supporting us and we will keep on doing our best. We will make the country proud.”
Mokoena made the remarks as Bafana Bafana were welcomed home by fans at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday after the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast. Malema and EFF members were among those at the airport.
Bafana Bafana reached the semifinals at Afcon where they were defeated by Nigeria. They finished third after beating Democratic Republic of Congo on penalties in Abidjan in the play-off match.
The welcome home reception was dominated by EFF supporters when Bafana arrived in the early hours.
Malema told media he knew Bafana's 4am arrival might cause a poor turnout.
“Ordinarily they were supposed to come in and then go home, without anyone being here. It would be justifiable because it was in the early hours.
“But when people have done well for the country, have demonstrated their love for you, and you return that love with love, they [supporters] will sleep at the airport and show the world they care.”
POLL | Was Teboho Mokoena wrong for saying Julius Malema is his ‘best president’?
Image: Veli Nhlapo
