The family of slain IFP interim secretary in Estcourt, Mthokozisi “Guqunguqu” Sithole, 35, who was gunned down in Weenen last month, has welcomed the arrest of a suspect linked to the killing.
Sthembiso Xulu, 23, appeared in the Estcourt magistrate's court on Monday after his arrest on Thursday.
“We are grateful to the police for leaving no stone unturned in this matter. We are also pleased the IFP has been relentless in trying to get to the bottom of the murder,” said his sister, Zama Mvelase.
She said there was no indication the suspect was known to Sithole, his family and immediate colleagues.
Suspect linked to hit on Estcourt IFP councillor appears in court
Image: Supplied
IFP official gunned down in Estcourt
Mvelase said: “It has not been an easy time for the family. We have been going through a whirlwind of emotions. My brother was a leader and loving father to his brood of kids.”
IFP chairperson Thami Ntuli urged investigators to arrest all those responsible for Sithole’s death.
Xulu will appear in court again on Friday.
