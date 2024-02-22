Mkhwebane’s court battle over multimillion rand gratuity will provide clarity, says public protector Gcaleka

Gcaleka said a court judgment in Mkhwebane’s legal challenge will be crucial in determining what happens to a gratuity payment when a public protector is fired.
“The institution came to a decision that there is no prescript which refers to removal from office. We must be very clear this is unprecedented and probably indeed in exercising her right, that is what is required so that there is clarity in law in this particular issue,” Gcaleka said in an interview with Newzroom Afrika.
Mkhwebane described the move by the office as “unconstitutional” saying she would legally challenge it.
“Last week, the public protector publicly announced her decision to deny the stipulated gratuity, citing the reason that I did not vacate my office of my own volition. This decision is wholly unfounded and introduces a new punitive condition which has no basis in my employment contract. I am entitled to equal treatment, dignity, fair labour practices and respect, as is every other individual,” she said.
“It is noteworthy to mention that while the constitution outlines the forfeiture of benefits for the impeachment or removal of the president from office under specific circumstances, it is silent on any forfeiture of benefits in the removal of judges or heads of Chapter 9 institutions.
“A legal challenge will be imminently filed in the high court to address the interpretation of the employment conditions of service, relevant legislation and the constitution by the public protector.”
