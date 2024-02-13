Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Why should we pay for Mkhwebane’s misconduct and incompetence?

This is a rare good news story in which the responsible institutions more or less did what they were constitutionally required to do

13 February 2024 - 21:14

“I’m a person of prestige and influence, a believer in Christ who operates with objectivity, competence and efficiency ... I have a clean criminal record and I would be purely transparent in my dealings. I’m apolitical and unbiased. Therefore my judgments won’t be biased.”..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | South Africans being taken for a 26-year-long ride on the Aarto ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Gauteng STI and HIV/Aids figures are cause for genuine concern Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Whether president ‘likes it or not’ election results will be the ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Mr President, our ‘hope and resilience’ are wearing thin Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | More needs to be done to promote equity for women in the workplace Opinion & Analysis
  6. EDITORIAL | Sport and art redefining SA greatness Opinion & Analysis
  7. EDITORIAL | ANC’s call on Mbeki is a fight for survival ahead of elections Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | South Africans being taken for a 26-year-long ride on the Aarto ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Is it time to close the book on the ANC once and for all? Opinion & Analysis
  3. PALI LEHOHLA | The real Tintswalo is neither black nor government-created Opinion & Analysis
  4. JJ TABANE | The state of the nation: a swallow made into a summer Opinion & Analysis
  5. JUSTICE MALALA | Stories of imaginary people do not paper over the cracks of ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

DA's Steenhuisen lays charges against ANC's Paul Mashatile
Marathon world record-holder Kelvin Kiptum dies in a car crash