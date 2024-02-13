Politics

Mkhwebane told she's not entitled to millions in gratuity by her former office

13 February 2024 - 10:57
Former public protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane. File photo.
Image: Lubabalo Lesolle

Impeached former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is expected to be at loggerheads with her former employer over a whopping payout believed to be in the region of R10m.

TimesLIVE was reliably informed the public protector's office has determined Mkhwebane does not qualify for the payment because of how she left the office.

Mkhwebane was impeached by parliament last year, rendering her unqualified to receive the payout, the protector's office says. 

She was removed as the public protector in September by the National Assembly, with 318 MPs voting for her removal against 43 who voted to keep her while one MP abstained.

President Cyril Ramaphosa officially removed her a day later.

She has since joined the EFF as an MP.

Former public protector Mkhwebane confident she will get multimillion-rand gratuity after removal

As the debate continues whether former public protector advocate, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, will receive a one-off gratuity of about R10m after she was ...
News
5 months ago

TimesLIVE has been informed the office of the public protector this week communicated its decision to Mkhwebane.

Some of the reasons are said to be that the law entitles only those who have left the post of the public protector on their own volition or at the end of their term to receive the payment and not when they have been removed.

The office of the public protector is said to have told Mkhwebane it cannot find a law in either the constitution or the Public Protector Act under which it can justify making the payment.

Mkhwebane’s predecessor, Thuli Madonsela, was paid R7.6m in gratuity at the end of her non-renewable seven-year term.

Mkhwebane had not responded to calls and questions by the time of publishing. Her comments will be added at a later stage.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

A risk-averse public protector will be a setback for our constitutional democracy

The early signs coming from the office of the new incumbent are not good, writes Brett Herron
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

'Comrade Zondo' is busy politicking — Mkhwebane launches attack on chief justice

EFF MP Busisiwe Mkhwebane has launched an attack on chief justice Raymond Zondo, accusing him of politicking instead of focusing on his job as the ...
Politics
2 months ago

EDITORIAL | Deal with impeachment probe in swift and just manner for the sake of women

A person cannot be expected to be a leading light for women who endure physical, verbal and financial abuse and uphold their rights if their own ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 months ago

Mkhwebane denies owing PPSA money for her accommodation

Impeached public protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane denies owing the Public Protector South Africa (PPSA) money for her accommodation at the ...
Politics
4 months ago

Busisiwe Mkhwebane may get her payout

Axed public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has written to the public protector’s office seeking a multimillion-rand payout, on the basis that her term ...
News
4 months ago

'Section 194 designed to deny me access to office benefits,' says Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Suspended public protector, Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane, says that the impeachment process by parliament against her is designed to rip her off her ...
News
5 months ago
