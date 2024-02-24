Ramaphosa to unveil his party's manifesto in KZN

It had not been clear how KwaZulu-Natal would receive Ramaphosa, but the events during the week have emboldened him.
So much so that at an ANC event on Friday, “An evening with Ramaphosa”, he signalled to his adversaries that the war was on by hoisting a spear on stage, shouting: “Mayihlome [let’s attack].”
Seemingly throwing shade at EFF leader Julius Malema, Ramaphosa referred to himself as the “real commander in chief”.
At this event “Tintswalos” gave testimonies of how the ANC government has touched and improved their lives in the past 30 years.
From young women who are pilots to youngsters who are air traffic controllers, the testimonies were glowing tributes to the ANC-led government.
Earlier, Ramaphosa went on a walkabout at the Umlazi Mega City mall where he received a warm welcome from locals.
“uRamaphosa uyamthanda umahlalela, uvele a mnike uR350 (Ramaphosa loves/takes care of the unemployed, he gives them R350)” reverberated in the mall as the locals sang, following him around during his walkabout.
Even the popular “Phakama Ramaphosa, ixesha lifikile (stand up Ramaphosa, the time/your time has arrived)” also found resonance among local shoppers and ANC supporters who hoisted posters and wore party T-shirts bearing his face.
So emboldened was Ramaphosa that he went into a local taxi rank speaking to and greeting local commuters.
The mall is surrounded by hostel dwellings which are an IFP stronghold.
Asked about the reception he and the ANC received, Ramaphosa said it was clear KwaZulu-Natal residents were pleased with what the ANC has achieved over the years.
“I’m really pleased to be here in KZN, the reception of the people of this province to the ANC is more than warm. It’s just accepting the role that the ANC has played and continues to play and you can just feel the heartbeat of the support for the ANC,” he said.
“So all over the province I think the ANC is ready to take the province by storm.”
Ramaphosa said he had not sensed any inclination towards tribalism in the time he and party leaders spent in the province.
“The issue of tribalism for me does not even begin to enter the process. People of KZN are part and parcel of South Africa, they are part of the great nation that we are building and the strength of the participation of the province of KZN in the whole scheme of South Africa is the wealth of diversity.
“We are a highly diverse nation, we are one nation and all of us should feel proud of being South African first and thereafter say, 'yes, I speak Venda, somebody else speaks Zulu,' and all that and that in itself is the beauty of what we should see in all of us as South Africans.”
Ramaphosa to unveil his party's manifesto in KZN
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa heads to Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban on Saturday to deliver his party’s election manifesto, emboldened after a string of successful build-up events during the week.
He and his party received a warm reception in KwaZulu-Natal, having held several events to get people excited about the Mayihlome Rally that marks the start of the ANC’s bid to seek re-election when the country heads to the polls on May 29.
