It is often no surprise when politicians make outrageous statements during election season as they are expected to appease their supporters and convince prospective voters to choose them when they head to the polls.
The bone of contention regarding controversial statements by politicians arises when their remarks seem to trample on the human rights of others.
Former president Jacob Zuma said at a rally of his newly formed uMkhonto WeSizwe party in Maqongqo near Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend he does not endorse the legalisation of same-sex relationships, dubbing them a disgrace.
He promised supporters if they voted for the new political formation the “laws people never supported” would be repealed.
The former statesman said he wanted “African law” instead of “Dutch law”.
“Who made the law that a man can date another man? Who will women be left with?”
He has made similar comments before.
When he was deputy president in 2006, Zuma appeared to condemn gay marriages labelling them “a disgrace to the nation and to God”, saying they should not be tolerated. He was lambasted at the time and apologised “unreservedly for the pain and anger” his comments caused.
Zuma is not the only prominent African leader to make disparaging remarks about the LGBTQI+ community.
Uganda's president Yoweri Museveni legislated an anti-LGBTQI+ law that would see those who identified as queer in the east-central country be given the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality”.
The law which received worldwide condemnation stipulates capital punishment for “serial offenders” and transmission of a terminal illness such as HIV/Aids through gay sex. It also decrees a 20-year sentence for “promoting” homosexuality.
Same-sex relations are illegal in more than 30 African countries.
POLL | Is Jacob Zuma homophobic?
Image: Veli Nhlapo
It is often no surprise when politicians make outrageous statements during election season as they are expected to appease their supporters and convince prospective voters to choose them when they head to the polls.
The bone of contention regarding controversial statements by politicians arises when their remarks seem to trample on the human rights of others.
Former president Jacob Zuma said at a rally of his newly formed uMkhonto WeSizwe party in Maqongqo near Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend he does not endorse the legalisation of same-sex relationships, dubbing them a disgrace.
He promised supporters if they voted for the new political formation the “laws people never supported” would be repealed.
The former statesman said he wanted “African law” instead of “Dutch law”.
“Who made the law that a man can date another man? Who will women be left with?”
He has made similar comments before.
When he was deputy president in 2006, Zuma appeared to condemn gay marriages labelling them “a disgrace to the nation and to God”, saying they should not be tolerated. He was lambasted at the time and apologised “unreservedly for the pain and anger” his comments caused.
Zuma is not the only prominent African leader to make disparaging remarks about the LGBTQI+ community.
Uganda's president Yoweri Museveni legislated an anti-LGBTQI+ law that would see those who identified as queer in the east-central country be given the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality”.
The law which received worldwide condemnation stipulates capital punishment for “serial offenders” and transmission of a terminal illness such as HIV/Aids through gay sex. It also decrees a 20-year sentence for “promoting” homosexuality.
Same-sex relations are illegal in more than 30 African countries.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
LISTEN | Jacob Zuma’s homophobic remarks at MK rally
Ramaphosa promises 2.5-million jobs in five years
MK party 'encouraged' by KZN by-election showing
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos