‘We don’t hate white people, we hate racism’: Malema’s statement scrutinised in Equality Court
Linguistics expert says EFF leader's words ‘emphasised the need for a strong response and commitment to confronting racism’
27 February 2024 - 21:19
A linguistics expert cross-examined in the Equality Court on Tuesday on her analysis of “hate speech” by EFF leader Julius Malema says his words “emphasised the need for a strong response and commitment to confronting racism”. ..
