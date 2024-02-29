South Africa

POLL | Will you follow ‘AKA’ and ‘Tibz’ murder trial?

29 February 2024 - 10:42 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Rapper AKA was shot dead in Florida Road in Durban on February 10 2023.
Rapper AKA was shot dead in Florida Road in Durban on February 10 2023.
Image: Instagram/AKA via Thotloetso Kutlwano Mogotsi

As the much-anticipated murder trial of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend, popular chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane starts, the question on everyone's minds is if the trial will lead to the successful prosecution of those alleged to be involved.

The death of the rapper and his friend last February outside a Durban restaurant sent shock waves across the country as the star was much loved and celebrated.

How Forbes and Motsoane were murdered also came as a shock to many. He was shot dead execution-style, while Motsoane appeared to be a victim of circumstance.

Five of the seven suspects arrested for the murder appeared in court on Thursday while the two who were arrested in Eswatini await finalisation of their extradition to South Africa.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Seventh suspect arrested in AKA and Tibz killing

Police confirmed the arrest of a seventh suspect in connection with the killing of Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and his friend, popular chef Tebello “Tibz” ...
News
23 hours ago

Six suspects arrested in connection with AKA and Tibz killings

KwaZulu-Natal police on Tuesday said six people linked to the murders of Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend, renowned chef Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane,  ...
News
1 day ago

POLL | Do you have confidence the arrests for AKA’s murder will result in justice being served?

With South Africa's warped justice system it remains to be seen whether the arrests for the murder of rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes will result in ...
News
23 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Second woman who was doused in petrol, set alight in Florida dies South Africa
  2. Joburg council demolishes illegal structures to build wellness centre South Africa
  3. Police arrest woman wanted for murder of Protea Glen girl South Africa
  4. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  5. AKA’s alleged killers were nabbed for other crimes and kept in jail while cops ... South Africa

Latest Videos

AKA's alleged killers reveal faces in court
AKA's alleged killers reveal faces in court