As the much-anticipated murder trial of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend, popular chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane starts, the question on everyone's minds is if the trial will lead to the successful prosecution of those alleged to be involved.
The death of the rapper and his friend last February outside a Durban restaurant sent shock waves across the country as the star was much loved and celebrated.
POLL | Will you follow ‘AKA’ and ‘Tibz’ murder trial?
Image: Instagram/AKA via Thotloetso Kutlwano Mogotsi
How Forbes and Motsoane were murdered also came as a shock to many. He was shot dead execution-style, while Motsoane appeared to be a victim of circumstance.
Five of the seven suspects arrested for the murder appeared in court on Thursday while the two who were arrested in Eswatini await finalisation of their extradition to South Africa.
