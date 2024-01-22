The City of Ekurhuleni is looking to transform the metro into a digital city.
This means citizens will no longer have to stand in long queues to pay for services but will rather do it at the click of a button using the e-Siyakhokha system on the MyEkurhuleni app.
The city has been working to implement the app since 2016. Its main purpose is for citizens to lodge complaints about service delivery and paying for services.
Speaking to TimesLIVE, chief information officer Moloko Monyepao explained how the app works.
LISTEN | What a ‘digital city’ looks like for Ekurhuleni
Image: 123RF/Anastasy Yarmolovich
Listen here:
