LISTEN | Mpho Phalatse explains how some DA members ‘red flagged’ her for Joburg mayoral position

05 March 2024 - 10:07
Thabo Tshabalala Multimedia producer
Former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Former mayor of Johannesburg Dr Mpho Phalatse says there was a request for her to be “red flagged” within the DA for the position of mayor .

She was reflecting on three decades of democracy on TimesLIVE's original podcast 30 Years of Democracy. Phalatse was elected mayor on November 22 2021 and was ousted in a motion of no confidence on January 26 2023. 

Phalatse said to be eligible to become a mayoral candidate within the DA is a vigorous process. 

She said she received communication that there were members who didn't want her as a candidate.

“I received communication that there was a request for me to be red-flagged as a mayoral candidate.” 

“What was ugly for me was seeing submissions from people who were supporting the red flagging, the lies that went into the submissions. I was disappointed. It came from colleagues..”

TimesLIVE

