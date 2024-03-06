ActionSA, Rise Mzansi submit required signatures, deposits to IEC for May 29 election

“There are some newer parties that exist in the ether and on social media and you can't fill in petitions and get signatures in the ether, as some people have recently learnt. We followed the recent jurisprudence closely last year that produced the changes in electoral rules. We were ready to walk to the timelines.”
Image: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
ActionSA and Rise Mzansi are among the first political parties not represented in parliament to declare their readiness to contest the May 29 national and provincial elections.
Parties need to meet newly amended Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) deadlines that stipulate what requirements are necessary for smaller parties to make the cut and appear on the ballot paper.
ActionSA chairperson Michael Beaumont said his party's recipe for success was that they viewed the new legislation as an opportunity rather than an obstacle.
“We viewed the signature requirement as canvassing. Every political party should welcome canvassing rather than challenge it in court. We know the establishment is trying to make it harder for entrants into the market, but given the chance that we would have to campaign to hundreds of thousands and millions of people we viewed it as power for the cause,” he said.
Beaumont said incumbent parties were in a position to ringfence entry but chose to attack it head on after ActionSA's first elections appearance in the 2021 local government elections.
“ActionSA has worked to build structures on the ground since the end of the 2021 local government elections. We have branches launched in 50% of the wards of South Africa.
WATCH | Election season turning into a dancing contest for politicians
