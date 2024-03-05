Politics

WATCH | Election season turning into a dancing contest for politicians

05 March 2024 - 16:53 By TimesLIVE Video
EFF leaders dancing at the party's Gauteng manifesto launch in Soweto.
Image: EFF/X

With election season in full swing, politicians have been trying to pull out all the stops to impress South Africans from different walks of life.

Politicians have dabbled into all sorts of things, including a dancing contest showcasing their moves during election campaigns to entertain supporters.

EFF leader Julius Malema and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, when launching the red berets' manifesto in Dobsonville, Soweto, tried the viral TikTok dance challenge called “tshwala bami”.

The ANC took its election manifesto campaign to Galeshewe in Kimberley at the weekend, where party secretary-general Fikile Mbalula entertained supporters by doing the famous dance moves of viral sensation Thabang “Skomota” Sefala.

Last month President Cyril Ramaphosa attempted the Water dance challenge after Tyla won a Grammy award.

Here are some videos of politicians showing their dance moves: 

