With election season in full swing, politicians have been trying to pull out all the stops to impress South Africans from different walks of life.
Politicians have dabbled into all sorts of things, including a dancing contest showcasing their moves during election campaigns to entertain supporters.
EFF leader Julius Malema and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, when launching the red berets' manifesto in Dobsonville, Soweto, tried the viral TikTok dance challenge called “tshwala bami”.
The ANC took its election manifesto campaign to Galeshewe in Kimberley at the weekend, where party secretary-general Fikile Mbalula entertained supporters by doing the famous dance moves of viral sensation Thabang “Skomota” Sefala.
Last month President Cyril Ramaphosa attempted the Water dance challenge after Tyla won a Grammy award.
Here are some videos of politicians showing their dance moves:
WATCH | Election season turning into a dancing contest for politicians
Image: EFF/X
With election season in full swing, politicians have been trying to pull out all the stops to impress South Africans from different walks of life.
Politicians have dabbled into all sorts of things, including a dancing contest showcasing their moves during election campaigns to entertain supporters.
EFF leader Julius Malema and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, when launching the red berets' manifesto in Dobsonville, Soweto, tried the viral TikTok dance challenge called “tshwala bami”.
The ANC took its election manifesto campaign to Galeshewe in Kimberley at the weekend, where party secretary-general Fikile Mbalula entertained supporters by doing the famous dance moves of viral sensation Thabang “Skomota” Sefala.
Last month President Cyril Ramaphosa attempted the Water dance challenge after Tyla won a Grammy award.
Here are some videos of politicians showing their dance moves:
MORE:
LISTEN | Basetsana Kumalo gives victim impact statement in case against Jackie Phamotse
WATCH | ‘Let darkness disappear’: ANC puts traditional healers on stage to plead with ancestors for election win
EDITORIAL | Sport and art redefining SA greatness
WATCH | Applause as Bafana squad embrace Skomota viral sensation dance move
South Africa's heroes, healers and helpers amid gloomy 2023
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos