Opinion

Cartoon

The one thing politicians all have in common as elections edge closer

03 March 2024 - 00:00 By Brandan Reynolds

As this year’s general elections edge closer, political parties are showing the one thing they all have in common: empty promises and lies...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Jacob Zuma Hogarth
  2. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | When hitmen are trendy our country is in deep trouble Opinion
  3. WAMKELE NENE AND STAVROS NICOLAOU | A new era of free trade has arrived for SA ... Opinion
  4. MAKHUDU SEFARA | What’s going on with our killer kids? Opinion
  5. EDITORIAL | The puppet masters behind the killers for hire must be found too Opinion

Latest Videos

South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill
UJ student killed in crossfire during alleged hit in Braamfontein