The EFF leadership fining and instructing MP Naledi Chirwa to publicly apologise for not attending the budget speech in parliament last month because her baby fell ill has sparked debate, with the EFF's actions called “technocratic” rather than “pan-Africanist aligned”.
Chirwa, who has been an MP since 2019, failed to report her absence on February 21 to the EFF chief whip and instead reported to the party. This was seen as not following the correct reporting procedure and the party fined and instructed her to publicly apologise. Chirwa was instructed to buy two EFF-branded gazebos before the end of the month. The gazebos cost R5,000 each.
“I am regretful for failing to attend parliament. My four-month-old daughter was sick and I went home. My daughter is with my mother until post-election. This is to allow me the opportunity to be completely engaged in organisational work during this period and to form part of the collective that will usher [in] an EFF government post-May 29,” Chirwa said.
She was among several EFF MPs who missed parliament and was instructed to publicly apologise.
POLL | Was the EFF wrong to fine and make MP Chirwa apologise?
Image: Naledi Chirwa/X
Stir as EFF MP Naledi Chirwa fined and made to apologise for missing parliament due to sick baby
Chirwa, in her apology, detailed sacrifices she had made for her political work, saying she did not abscond without substantial reasons.
“I do not doubt my commitment to the movement of the people and the responsibility we have been entrusted with in parliament. This is the primary reason I went on maternity leave a day before I gave birth and returned two months before the lapse of my maternity leave,” she said.
The EFF has been criticised for penalising Chirwa despite her explanation and reporting her absence internally. While some people applauded the party for ensuring “accountability”, others deemed the sanctions “extreme” and not aligned with principals of ubuntu.
TimesLIVE
