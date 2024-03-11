Politics

LISTEN | ANC 'pays you for being born and for living', says ANCYL leader Malatji

11 March 2024 - 17:32
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
ANCYL leader Collen Malatji. File photo.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

ANC Youth League leader Collen Malatji says “the ANC pays you for being born, pays you for living, pays you to go to school, pays you to go to university and gives your mother water and electricity”.

Listen to Malatji:

The constitution provides the right of access to appropriate social assistance to those unable support themselves and their dependants. About 28-million people depend on social grants and the general household survey suggests grants are an important income source for more than 50.2% of families. The grants are a key in the governing ANC's strategy in tackling poverty.

Malatji was speaking at Alexandra Stadium in Johannesburg, praising the governing party’s efforts but lamenting youth unemployment as one of the party’s challenges. He suggested minerals should be used to solve the social and economic challenges.

“It can’t be that the youth of this country remain the face of poverty when they live in a country blessed with raw materials”.

He said he told President Cyril Ramaphosa to declare unemployment a disaster. He did not explain how minerals would be used to deal with the crisis.

