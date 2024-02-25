Basic income grant on the way, promises ANC
On Saturday, the party presented its blueprint to curb raging unemployment and poverty by providing comprehensive social security and basic services for households
25 February 2024 - 00:00
The ANC has promised to convert the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) payment into a basic income grant as part of its bid for success in the upcoming general elections...
