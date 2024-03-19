Politics

IN PICS | Cops at Mapisa-Nqakula’s home as ID concludes probe into speaker

19 March 2024 - 12:32 By Sabelo Skiti and Khanyisile Ngcobo
An officer stands guard outside speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's home in Bruma.
An officer stands guard outside speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's home in Bruma.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Investigating Directorate (ID) members raided the Johannesburg home of National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE understands the raid was conducted by Hawks officials who have been seconded to the ID.

About six officials travelling in three unmarked cars were at the house in Bruma until mid-morning.

A photographer from this publication visited the house and saw several vehicles there with police officers.

The entrance to Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's residence is blocked by several vehicles.
The entrance to Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's residence is blocked by several vehicles.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The National Prosecuting Authority's Mthunzi Mhaga could not be reached for comment.

The Hawks' Katlego Mogale declined to comment, saying this was an ID raid.

A spokesperson for the office of the speaker, Mike Ramagoma, could not be reached for comment.

The raid comes a week after the Sunday Times reported an investigation by the ID into Mapisa-Nqakula had been completed.

A raid was conducted at Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's home in Bruma on Tuesday morning.
A raid was conducted at Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's home in Bruma on Tuesday morning.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The publication earlier this month reported Mapisa-Nqakula is being investigated in connection with allegations that while she was defence minister she was paid millions in cash bribes by a South African National Defence Force contractor.

It was further reported that a high-level investigation had been instituted into the accusations that Mapisa-Nqakula solicited and was paid up to R2.3m in cash, delivered in gift bags by defence industry businesswoman Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu, the wife of a general in the military health service.

The investigation began six months ago and was known to only a select few within the ID.

DA chief whip Siviwe Gwarube laid a complaint with parliament’s joint committee on ethics and members’ interests, calling for an investigation into the allegations.

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

