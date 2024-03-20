This operation is linked to the widely publicised investigation into alleged corruption involving Mapisa-Nqakula's tenure as minister of defence and military veterans.
The ID confirmed its members conducted the operation but would not comment further.
Majodina said due processes must unfold before the ANC in parliament can act on the matter.
“Everyone must be given the benefit of doubt until there is a concrete report on the findings and recommendations. We are watching the space to let the process unfold.”
TimesLIVE
LISTEN | ‘We will comment when there are proper findings’ — Majodina on Mapisa-Nqakula home raid
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina says the party's parliamentary caucus will comment on the raid by the Investigating Directorate (ID) at National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's Johannesburg home when there are “proper findings”.
The National Prosecuting Authority's ID on Tuesday conducted a search and seizure raid at her house in Bruma.
Listen here:
This operation is linked to the widely publicised investigation into alleged corruption involving Mapisa-Nqakula's tenure as minister of defence and military veterans.
The ID confirmed its members conducted the operation but would not comment further.
Majodina said due processes must unfold before the ANC in parliament can act on the matter.
“Everyone must be given the benefit of doubt until there is a concrete report on the findings and recommendations. We are watching the space to let the process unfold.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
MAKHUDU SEFARA | Raid on Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s home makes her position untenable
Mapisa-Nqakula welcomes raid at her home, says she has 'nothing to hide'
We need to pay attention to due process: Ramaphosa on not acting against state capture implicated
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos