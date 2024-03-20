Politics

LISTEN | ‘We will comment when there are proper findings’ — Majodina on Mapisa-Nqakula home raid

20 March 2024 - 11:47
Thabo Tshabalala Multimedia producer
Party chief whip Pemmy Majodina, pictured, says due processes must unfold before the ANC in parliament can act on the allegations against National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina says the party's parliamentary caucus will comment on the raid by the Investigating Directorate (ID) at National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's Johannesburg home when there are “proper findings”. 

The National Prosecuting Authority's ID on Tuesday conducted a search and seizure raid at her house in Bruma. 

Listen here:

This operation is linked to the widely publicised investigation into alleged corruption involving Mapisa-Nqakula's tenure as minister of defence and military veterans. 

The ID confirmed its members conducted the operation but would not comment further.

Majodina said due processes must unfold before the ANC in parliament can act on the matter. 

“Everyone must be given the benefit of doubt until there is a concrete report on the findings and recommendations. We are watching the space to let the process unfold.”

TimesLIVE

