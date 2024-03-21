Politics

Ramaphosa congratulates Putin on election victory

21 March 2024 - 11:14
Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Cyril Ramaphosa speak after a meeting with delegation of African leaders to discuss their proposal for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 17, 2023.
Image: HOST PHOTO AGENCY RIA NOVOSTI

President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on his victory in his country's recent presidential election.

Russian citizens headed to the polls last week to cast their votes, with Putin winning 87.8% of the vote and being re-elected for a fifth term.

Ramaphosa said the country remains committed to mutual co-operation at the multilateral level with Russia, including the two countries’ common membership of the UN, Brics and the G20.

“President Ramaphosa concluded by indicating South Africa's strong belief in the maintenance of international peace and security and that South Africa will continue to engage both the Russian Federation and the Republic of Ukraine in search of lasting peace between the two neighbouring countries,” presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said.

The election took place amid a surge in bomb attacks on Ukraine and invasions into Russian territory by pro-Ukraine groups and vandalism of polling stations as the conflict between the two countries continues.

Putin, 71, told supporters at his election victory ceremony that Russia would not be intimidated and that the country would “move on”.

The election results, which were the highest Vladimir has ever received, were strongly criticised by other countries as not being free and fair.

The US and Ukraine reportedly said the elections results were illegitimate, stating that Putin was power-hungry.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrel said international observers were absent from the elections.

“This election has been based on repression and intimidation,” said Borrel.

TimesLIVE

