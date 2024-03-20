Opinion & Analysis

FREE TO READ | Human Rights Day magazine

In a country like SA service delivery, which so often fails the people, is intrinsically linked to social justice and human rights

20 March 2024 - 13:35
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Service delivery and human rights are intrinsically linked.
Service delivery and human rights are intrinsically linked.
Image: Business Day/123RF/artursz

SA celebrates the 30th anniversary of the country becoming a democracy following our first democratic election on April 27 1994.

As the parties vie for your vote over the next few months before our seventh election later this year, the focus will be on how many houses were built, how many jobs have been created and how to keep the country’s lights on continuously and without regular interruptions. Not many political parties will focus on or even talk about human rights and social justice. Yet, the lack of service delivery — whether in the form of too few jobs, too few houses built or entire towns without water — is, at its heart, about human rights and social justice.

Governments fail to deliver to their citizens, particularly the most vulnerable, when they fail to see how their failure will impact people’s human rights. It becomes a violation of social justice when you don’t create enough jobs or expect the majority of your people to live in a country where unemployment, inequality and poverty always take centre stage.

In this publication, we look at the challenges posed by human rights for human rights organisations, but we also look at related issues, such as the government’s failed bid to create jobs, the environment, gender parity, race and racism and the impact of corruption on our society.

We look at the state of our healthcare system and the efforts of a small group to have an impact on literacy. We hope you enjoy the read. 

Editor, Ryland Fisher

 

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. FREE TO READ | Human Rights Day magazine Opinion & Analysis
  2. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Forget the step-aside rule, what we need are prosecutions Opinion
  3. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Where are the arrests, Mr President? Opinion
  4. CARTOON | ANC brings out ‘super’ Mbeki to deal with ‘troublesome’ Jacob Zuma Opinion
  5. EDITORIAL | Threats of violence have no place in our elections Opinion

Latest Videos

Steenhuisen points out raid on speaker's house to president on parliament
South Africa water shortage: Rationing emergency imposed as taps run dry