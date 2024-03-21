President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the keynote address at a Human Rights Day event in Sharpeville, Gauteng, on Thursday.
The country is observing 30 years since the disbandment of the apartheid regime.
On March 21 in 1960 apartheid police and residents of Sharpeville clashed, resulting in the deaths of 69 protesters.
WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa to deliver keynote address at Human Rights Day commemoration event
Ramaphosa: We are proud of SA's human rights, but much still has to be done
