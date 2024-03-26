42 election candidates appear on multiple lists, says IEC

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has found 42 candidates appear on multiple party lists.
Thirty-nine parties are involved.
One candidate was nominated as an independent and also appears on a party candidate list.
The IEC said parties intending to contest the May 29 elections had until Monday to revise their lists and inform the commission if they nominated candidates who also appear on the lists of another party or were nominated as independent candidates.
The commission said interested persons may now inspect the candidate lists and raise objections.
However, these lists can seemingly only be accessed at the IEC's national, provincial and local municipality offices.
The commission said a total of 14,662 candidates had been nominated to contest the 887 seats available in the National Assembly and nine provincial legislatures.
A total of 4,323 candidates have been nominated to contest the seats in parliament available to parties only, 2,596 have been nominated to contest the provincial seats for parties and independents and 6,743 have been nominated to contest seats in the provincial legislatures for independents and party candidates.
The National Assembly ballot paper lists 56 contestants.
The longest provincial ballot paper — Gauteng — lists 40 parties and two independents.
The hotly contested province is also the largest in respect of the provincial legislature ballot paper with 42 parties and two independent candidates.
Limpopo has the most independent candidates (three).
Objections to nominations must be lodged by March 27.
Objections can range from failing to submit the signed prescribed acceptance of nomination, to absence of a signed undertaking and being bound by the electoral code of conduct.
Others disqualified include people appointed by or in the service of the state and who receive remuneration for that service or appointment, and unrehabilitated insolvents.
The rules also disqualify anyone declared to be of unsound mind by a South African court and anyone convicted of an offence and sentenced to more than 12 months imprisonment without the option of a fine.
The IEC will deliberate on all objections and announce a decision by March 28.
A final list of candidates will be released on April 10.
TimesLIVE
