Politics

IEC upholds objections to Zuma's nomination to parliament

28 March 2024 - 16:57
Thabo Mokone Parliamentary editor
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Former president Jacob Zuma. File photo.
Former president Jacob Zuma. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has endorsed objections to former president Jacob Zuma's nomination to stand for parliament.

This was announced by the IEC during a press conference on Thursday.

The IEC said its unanimous decision has been communicated to the MK party.

Zuma was nominated by his newly formed MK party as its No 1 candidate to the National Assembly despite him having a criminal record.

The criminal record stems from a 15-month prison sentence handed to him by the Constitutional Court after a contempt of court conviction in 2021.

Section 47 of the constitution prohibits any citizen from becoming an MP if they have been sentenced to prison for longer than 12 months without the option of a fine.

But the IEC was quick to emphasise that the MK party, as an organisation, was not prohibited from taking part in the elections and only Zuma cannot be a candidate for parliament.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

WATCH | IEC briefs media on political party candidate lists

The Electoral Commission of South Africa is expected to brief the media on its decisions regarding objections to political party candidate lists on ...
Politics
1 hour ago

Saying voters will confuse the MK with the ANC is an insult to voters, say MK lawyers

Dali Mpofu questioned whether calling the party Mkhonto kaZuma would suffice
News
23 hours ago

ANC not giving MK party free airtime with court action, says Mbalula

The ANC's litigation against the MK party is to protect the ANC's heritage, says secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.
Politics
1 day ago

Showdown averted as MK and ANC supporters converge on high court

A strong police contingent was deployed to the high court precinct in Durban on Wednesday in anticipation of possible clashes between ANC and MK ...
Politics
1 day ago

‘Our arguments were cogent and straightforward’ — ANC 'accepts' outcomes of its case against IEC, MK Party

The ANC says it accepts the ruling of the Electoral Court dismissing its case seeking deregistration of the MK Party.
Politics
2 days ago

POLL | Is the ANC vs IEC, MK Party judgment good for SA’s democracy?

Does the Electoral Court judgment in the ANC vs IEC, MK Party matter indicate a vibrant and fair democracy?
Politics
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. From 30 to 200: Naledi Chirwa last on EFF list after Malema’s cold shoulder to ... Politics
  2. Boy Mamabolo accuses ANC of robbing him of seat in parliament by 'manipulating' ... Politics
  3. Showdown averted as MK and ANC supporters converge on high court Politics
  4. MPs pass law to 'reverse intelligence evils' of the Jacob Zuma era Politics
  5. RECORDED | Round 2 in ANC vs MK Party court battle in Durban Politics

Latest Videos

Passengers jump out of burning bus on way to Centurion
South Africa's ANC fails in bid to ban former leader Zuma's party from polls