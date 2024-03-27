Showdown of MK vs ANC supporters at Durban high court

ANC head of mobilisation and provincial executive member Nhlakanipho Ntombela was optimistic that the court would rule in their favour.
“The judge would have to make a determination on what will happen going forward. There is no other platform other than the courts to deal with that,” said Ntombela.
“People are stealing the name of uMkhonto [we Sizwe] for their own political ends. You can’t be silent as an organisation. We are happy with the people who are here — we arranged this from Monday but in fact expectations were that the case would sit in Maritzburg.”
Ntombela said the only yardstick to gauge support for a party was through rallies and elections. He dismissed claims the ANC was not faring well on the campaign trail.
“There is a perception in the media that people don’t want anything to do with the ANC. This is contrary to what we are encountering on the ground. Yes, people are raising their dissatisfaction and we are noting that.”
One of the issues to come out during canvassing was the lacklustre performance of some councillors and the tensions which played out during the Samwu-led strike in the eThekwini metro, he said.
“They were people who were fiddling with essential municipal infrastructure to serve their political agendas. This leaves citizens in a vacuum. People are willing to engage with the ANC because they know no [other] political home.”
A strong police contingent was deployed to the high court precinct in Durban on Wednesday ahead of possible clashes between ANC and MK supporters.
Several roads were closed as busses, taxis and cars carrying ANC and MK supporters gathered outside the Durban high court where the ANC took the newly formed party to task for hijacking “ANC logos and trademarks”.
Among the leaders who attended court proceedings were MK founder Jacob Zuma and ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.
While court was in progress, about 6,000 supporters on both sides were singing, dancing and waving flags under the watch of various police units including public order policing, tactical unit and metro police.
Both parties set up camps, with the ANC erecting a marquee and stage at Hoy Park while MK set up their base outside the Somtseu Road court entrance, ahead of addresses by leaders on both sides.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
