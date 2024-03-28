Politics

WATCH | IEC briefs media on political party candidate lists

28 March 2024 - 16:06 By TimesLIVE
The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) is expected to brief the media on its decisions regarding objections to political party candidate lists on Thursday.

The commission found that 42 candidates appear on multiple party lists, adding further burden on the already lengthy ballot. This development involved 39 parties.

One candidate was nominated as an independent and also appeared on a party candidate list.

The IEC said parties intending to contest the May 29 elections have until Monday afternoon to revise their lists and inform the commission if they have nominated candidates who also appear on the list of another party or who are nominated as independent candidates.

