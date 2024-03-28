Russian President Vladimir Putin briefed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa by phone on the situation in Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Thursday.
The two leaders also discussed cooperation in energy and trade, the Kremlin said.
Putin and Ramaphosa discuss Ukraine, energy by phone: Kremlin
Image: HOST PHOTO AGENCY RIA NOVOSTI
