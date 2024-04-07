News

Killing suspects a sign of police failure, says expert

Arrests would yield more information and further arrests: security analyst

07 April 2024 - 00:00

The use of lethal force by police does not solve the problem of crime and is  a sign that police have not been able to plan their operation properly to apprehend suspects so they can face the law in court...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Businessman sues SIU and Limpopo municipality for R1bn for reputational damage News
  2. Joburg water strategy has nothing new, experts say News
  3. SGB laments delay in new block being added at 20-year-old Soweto school News
  4. Wounded pastor begged robbers to go after shooting, robbing congregants South Africa
  5. More than 700 people left homeless after Cape Town fires South Africa

Most read

  1. Speaker about to find out who talked News
  2. More ANC bigwigs face the chop as party cleans up list for parliament Politics
  3. Killing suspects a sign of police failure, says expert News
  4. Paul Mashatile's big water plan News
  5. Mapisa-Nqakula radiates as she finally has her day in the Pretoria court Politics

Latest Videos

Sundowns midfielder Kholosa ‘Fox’ Biyana on women's football | Arena Sports Show
Mauricio Pochettino says last-gasp win over Man United can be 'turning point'