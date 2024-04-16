Politics

WATCH | IEC updates media on elections timetable

16 April 2024 - 11:12 By TIMESLIVE
The Electoral Commission of South Africa is briefing the media on Tuesday on the latest developments regarding the elections timetable, with ballot procedures set to get under way and notices to vote overseas open.

MORE:

ONKGOPOTSE JJ TABANE | The IEC is endangering the upcoming poll

Why is the IEC testing fate and in the process endangering an election as historic as the May 29 poll?
1 day ago

‘We must defend IEC’s independence’: Ramaphosa on its legal battle with MK Party

President Cyril Ramaphosa believes there is nothing sinister about the Electoral Commission approaching the Constitutional Court to appeal against ...
1 day ago

Zuma, MK Party triumph as IEC loses bid to bar former president from election

Former president Jacob Zuma and the MK Party have triumphed over the Electoral Commission (IEC) after the latter lost the legal battle over Zuma's ...
2 days ago

IEC neutrality and integrity must be beyond doubt

The dispute between the elections watchdog and the MK Party threatens to deal a body blow to the democratic process, writes S'thembiso Msomi.
2 days ago

IEC approaches Constitutional Court to set aside Zuma/MK Party order

The commission says if the matter is not finalised before elections, there is a real risk a person who is not qualified would have been allowed to ...
5 days ago
