Ramaphosa intervenes in unemployed teacher's predicament
'I want this matter resolved,' said the president
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
A qualified teacher who has never had a paid teaching job since graduating eight years ago might finally get one thanks to the May 29 election campaign.
During President Cyril Ramaphosa's door-to-door campaign at Shongweni, west of Durban on Sunday, he visited the Nene family home.
Ramaphosa was met with tears as Slindile Nene, 42, and her mother told the president of their pain because of her unemployment.
Even after volunteering for three years at schools nearby, teaching up to grade 11 isiZulu, life skills and social sciences, she has never been employed or paid a stipend.
“I'm on every database of unemployed teachers but when it's time for employment it's like they never get to my name. I don't even get assistant teacher opportunities because I am over 35 years of age,” she told Ramaphosa.
Nene said she graduated in 2016 with a BEd from Unisa. Her mother pleaded for help as the unemployed teacher is her only hope.
“I want this matter resolved,” the president instructed staff during the conversation.
He assured Nene her matter will be “fixed”.
The family live off the mother's old age grant and child support grant for two grandchildren.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Sunday was Ramaphosa's last day of campaigning in KwaZulu-Natal. At a community meeting in KwaNgcolosi he urged the community to vote for the ANC on May 29.
He said the ANC is going into the election with progress made in the past 30 years and a commitment to create jobs in the next five years.
“Job creation is the priority for the ANC government. The ANC is the only party with experience of growing an economy and creating jobs.
“The ANC has knowledge and expertise; you can trust the ANC with your country, therefore vote for the ANC.”
He discouraged the community from voting for political parties with no proven governance track record.
