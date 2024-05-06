Politics

Govan Mbeki municipality prioritised music festivals over service delivery, says Steenhuisen

06 May 2024 - 16:17
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
DA leader John Steenhuisen says if South Africans don’t want their vote to be sold out to the 'Doomsday' coalition of the ANC and EFF, then now is the time to vote for the DA.
DA leader John Steenhuisen says if South Africans don’t want their vote to be sold out to the 'Doomsday' coalition of the ANC and EFF, then now is the time to vote for the DA.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

DA leader John Steenhuisen on Monday took a swipe at Govan Mbeki municipality in Mpumalanga for   poor service delivery, saying its priorities were wrong. 

Steenhuisen said his party's visit was necessitated by the failing municipality.

“The streets are destroyed by potholes. “People go for weeks without water and electricity and there is sewerage running in the streets. With all this failure, businesses are closing and leaving the area, meaning unemployment is increasing.”

He handed a petition to the municipality calling for corrective action.

“People are still waiting for houses promised to them. People are still waiting for sewerage and water services that were promised and all these turn out to be empty promises.”

Municipality officials should have been held liable for pollution: AfriForum

Relevant officials at the Govan Mbeki local municipality in Mpumalanga should have been personally held liable for various violations of ...
News
3 weeks ago

Steenhuisen accused the municipality of wasting money on music festivals instead of building houses, infrastructure and creating jobs.

Seven out of 10 people in the province were unemployed.

“We're going to continue to put pressure on this municipality, but it is also ground zero for the doomsday coalition. The ANC did not get a majority here and rely on the EFF to govern. The coalition is bringing doomsday to the people of Govan Mbeki, who are living in misery.

“Our message is clear. We've got to prevent this happening at a national level. We stand a good chance in this election. People are tired of corruption. They are tired of living without jobs, tired of bad services and they've realised they need to vote to change these things.

“Being on the ground and interacting with citizens in Mpumalanga and the rest of the country has given me a real sense that people are desperate for change and this election has far too much for them to stay at home. I will spend the next 23 days criss-crossing the country, taking the message of change to all South Africans,” he said. 

Last month, the municipality was fined R200m by the Bethal magistrate's court for contravening environmental laws.

Mpumalanga National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said between November 2019 and September 2020 the municipality caused significant pollution to the environment.

“The disposal and distribution of raw and untreated sewerage into Emzinoni location, eMbalenhle wastewater treatment plant, Trichardt Spruit, Wela Mlambo, Leandra N17 pump station, Waterval Hoek River, Blesbok Spruit and Groot Spruit,” Nyuswa said.

In March, Rand Water singled out Emfuleni and Govan Mbeki as municipalities it is “struggling” with as it tries to recoup more than R3bn owed to it by seven defaulting municipalities in Gauteng, the Free State and Mpumalanga.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

ANC puts Zuma hearing on ice amid fears of violence

Luthuli House feared clash between ANC and MK Party rivals just weeks before election
News
1 day ago

AI the new enemy of free and fair elections

As South Africa prepares for elections on May 29, security is being ramped up around crucial physical locations, while digital spaces are being left ...
Business Times
1 day ago

Process of shipping voting material to 78,000 SA citizens abroad under way

The Electoral Commission in collaboration with the department of international relations & co-operation has begun shipping voting material including ...
Politics
1 day ago

POLL | Is the DA's ‘flag burning’ election advert threatening national unity and reconciliation?

Was the burning of the national flag by the DA in its election advert too extreme?
Politics
4 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ANC vs Jacob Zuma: Mbalula confirms security assessment delays disciplinary ... Politics
  2. RECORDED | ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula discusses Jacob Zuma ... Politics
  3. POLL | Is the DA's ‘flag burning’ election advert threatening national unity ... Politics
  4. POLL | Do you support Mbeki's assertion that Zuma is a 'wolf in sheep's skin'? Politics
  5. Zuma daughter gives expelled MK Party's Jabulani Khumalo 'love back' request ... Politics

Latest Videos

Kenyan mushroom farmer speaks of life changing opportunities for women
Akani Simbine stuns Coleman and Kerley in Suzhou 100m - Wanda Diamond League ...