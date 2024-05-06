Lifestyle

IN PICS | BYU dance company lights up stage with performance in Durban

06 May 2024 - 16:15 By SANDILE NDLOVU
Dancers were photographed using a slow shutter speed during their performance in Durban as part of the BYU Ballroom Dance Company's international tour.
Dancers were photographed using a slow shutter speed during their performance in Durban as part of the BYU Ballroom Dance Company's international tour.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

The award-winning Brigham Young University Ballroom Dance Company (BYU) from the US lit up the stage at the Durban Playhouse on Saturday with a spectacular showcase of  ballroom dance in a theatrical setting, offering a contemporary perspective.

The internationally-acclaimed dance group is in Africa to mesmerise dance enthusiasts with their exceptional artistry and choreography. They kicked off their epic tour in Durban with two sessions on Saturday. 

Their current show, Rhythm, is not only meant to entertain the audience but also to give back to communities. With the proceeds from ticket sales, the group plans to support initiatives that enhance the arts, specifically dance, in each region they visit.

Their upcoming shows are scheduled for Johannesburg, Harare in Zimbabwe, and Mozambique, before they head to Washington. 

A dancer performing with an inflatable giant dancing ball to add excitement to the show.
A dancer performing with an inflatable giant dancing ball to add excitement to the show.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
South Africans were fascinated by the group as they performed their favourite 'kasi' dance moves.
South Africans were fascinated by the group as they performed their favourite 'kasi' dance moves.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Dancers wearing neon glowing suits create an artistic dance, setting the stage on fire.
Dancers wearing neon glowing suits create an artistic dance, setting the stage on fire.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
The group performing a hip-hop dance.
The group performing a hip-hop dance.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
A smoke and light display transformed the Opera Theatre at the Playhouse, Durban, into an artistic haven.
A smoke and light display transformed the Opera Theatre at the Playhouse, Durban, into an artistic haven.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Dancers performing the dramatic Paso Doble dance at the Opera Theatre in the Playhouse, Durban.
Dancers performing the dramatic Paso Doble dance at the Opera Theatre in the Playhouse, Durban.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
The couples perform a romantic waltz.
The couples perform a romantic waltz.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Durbanites were spoilt with electrifying dance moves in the Opera Theatre at the Playhouse.
Durbanites were spoilt with electrifying dance moves in the Opera Theatre at the Playhouse.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
BYU Ballroom Dance Company raised a South African flag as they thanked Durbanites for supporting their show.
BYU Ballroom Dance Company raised a South African flag as they thanked Durbanites for supporting their show.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

