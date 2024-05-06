The award-winning Brigham Young University Ballroom Dance Company (BYU) from the US lit up the stage at the Durban Playhouse on Saturday with a spectacular showcase of ballroom dance in a theatrical setting, offering a contemporary perspective.
The internationally-acclaimed dance group is in Africa to mesmerise dance enthusiasts with their exceptional artistry and choreography. They kicked off their epic tour in Durban with two sessions on Saturday.
Their current show, Rhythm, is not only meant to entertain the audience but also to give back to communities. With the proceeds from ticket sales, the group plans to support initiatives that enhance the arts, specifically dance, in each region they visit.
Their upcoming shows are scheduled for Johannesburg, Harare in Zimbabwe, and Mozambique, before they head to Washington.
IN PICS | BYU dance company lights up stage with performance in Durban
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
