Politics

WATCH | Steenhuisen addresses nation with Ramaphosa set to sign NHI Bill

14 May 2024 - 10:50 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

The DA says it will challenge the ANC’s  National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill all the way to the Constitutional Court.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said he will sign the controversial bill into law on Wednesday.

DA leader John Steenhusien will on Tuesday address the nation on the party’s next steps.

He said the NHI Bill will empower the health minister to be directly involved in the day-to-day management of the "biggest pile of taxpayer money accumulated in South Africa".

"The looting that will take place is unimaginable. Just like ANC cadres looted Eskom to the point of collapsing our electricity supply. Just like they looted our water infrastructure to the point of our taps running dry.

"The DA has a plan to make quality healthcare affordable and accessible for everyone."

TimesLIVE 

MORE:

Ramaphosa to sign NHI Bill on Wednesday

Move sets the stage for a protracted fight with business, healthcare professionals and opposition parties
Politics
23 hours ago

WATCH | Bhekisisa: Former health ombudsman Malegapuru Makgoba reflects on healthcare sector

Malegapuru Makgoba, the former health ombud, has seen the country’s health system grow, change and sometimes falter under six health ministers over ...
News
1 week ago

Three health reforms the new government must prioritise for SA

Improving people’s health and health care is essential for sustainable development in South Africa. As the country heads to the polls, the incoming ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

Patent nonsense and deep confusion about NHI

Khulekani Mathe was wrong about many things in his opinion piece about the NHI Bill in Business Times, says department of health DDG Nicholas Crisp
Business Times
1 week ago

EDITORIAL | Lesufi’s pledge on hospital treatment crosses a new ethical low

Dangling such vital services as election bait paints a damning picture of self-serving politics.
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Get counselling in your own country’: Gayton McKenzie to victims of George ... Politics
  2. LISTEN | EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi asks Zuma to quit politics Politics
  3. POLL | Will the ANC get majority votes with Mbeki and Mlambo-Ngcuka back in the ... Politics
  4. RECORDED | City of Johannesburg budget speech Politics
  5. DA says it is ready to fight NHI all the way to ConCourt Politics

Latest Videos

'In 24 hours you must sleep with your doors open': Cele orders police to rid ...
Joshlin Smith's mom and co-accused appear in court