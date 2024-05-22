LISTEN | ‘Only 100,000 people died during Covid-19’: Ramaphosa on campaign trail

He was explaining why the lockdown was necessary to limit the spread of Covid-19 at its peak in the country.
Campaigning for his party, ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa says “only” 100,000 people died of Covid-19 in South Africa — and those who lost jobs were helped with the R350 social relief of distress grant.
He was in the North West to try to lure voters to choose his party when they head to the polls next week.
“Remember Covid times?” Ramaphosa asked in isiZulu.
“You seem to have forgotten it. We had to shut down everything. It was a tough decision. Two-million people lost jobs.”
Listen to Ramaphosa addressing the crowd:
He was explaining why the lockdown was necessary to limit the spread of Covid-19 at its peak in the country.
“In the end only 100,000 people died in South Africa. In other countries, millions died. We protected the people of South Africa.”
There were more than 4-million confirmed cases of the virus in South Africa, which had the highest death toll in Africa, with 102,595 people succumbing to the virus. It ranked 18th of the 195 countries globally.
“We started the R350 grant,” said Ramaphosa, while the crowd shouted: “It is declining.”
Undisturbed, Ramaphosa said: “The R350 was able to help 11-million people. Clap hands for your government.”
The audience cheered and applauded.
