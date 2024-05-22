Politics

LISTEN | ‘Only 100,000 people died during Covid-19’: Ramaphosa on campaign trail

'Clap hands for your government,' ANC president tells voters in North West

22 May 2024 - 08:03
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The graves of South Africans who succumbed to Covid-19 at Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg, on June 28 2020. File photo.
The graves of South Africans who succumbed to Covid-19 at Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg, on June 28 2020. File photo.
Image: ALON SKUY

Campaigning for his party, ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa says “only” 100,000 people died of Covid-19 in South Africa — and those who lost jobs were helped with the R350 social relief of distress grant.

He was in the North West to try to lure voters to choose his party when they head to the polls next week.

“Remember Covid times?” Ramaphosa asked in isiZulu.

“You seem to have forgotten it. We had to shut down everything. It was a tough decision. Two-million people lost jobs.”

Listen to Ramaphosa addressing the crowd:

He was explaining why the lockdown was necessary to limit the spread of Covid-19 at its peak in the country. 

“In the end only 100,000 people died in South Africa. In other countries, millions died. We protected the people of South Africa.”

There were more than 4-million confirmed cases of the virus in South Africa, which had the highest death toll in Africa, with 102,595 people succumbing to the virus. It ranked 18th of the 195 countries globally.

“We started the R350 grant,” said Ramaphosa, while the crowd shouted: “It is declining.”

Undisturbed, Ramaphosa said: “The R350 was able to help 11-million people. Clap hands for your government.”

The audience cheered and applauded.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

EFF was trying to create a no-go area: ANC’s John Mpe on violent Juju Valley clash

'Those who shot randomly must be the ones who take responsibility, and that is the EFF,' says ANC regional chair after violence flares in Limpopo ...
Politics
4 hours ago

LISTEN | 'I signed NHI to end apartheid in healthcare' — Ramaphosa

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa says he signed the National Health Insurance Bill to “end apartheid in healthcare”
Politics
16 hours ago

Ramaphosa accuses opposition parties of stealing ANC's ideas

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has accused opposition parties of stealing ideas from the governing party.
Politics
19 hours ago

Ramaphosa extends army deployment at Eskom and for police support

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended the deployment of South African National Defence Force personnel at Eskom and around the country to fight ...
Politics
22 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ANC support grows in weeks before elections, poll shows Politics
  2. MK Party threatens to challenge Zuma ConCourt ruling at UN Politics
  3. MK Party founder Jabulani Khumalo asks court to set aside his removal as ... Politics
  4. DA's opposition politics ‘pioneer’ James Selfe dies Politics
  5. Diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg’s ‘prophecy’ of Zuma being president again ... Politics

Latest Videos

Guns drawn as ANC and the EFF clash in Limpopo a week before elections
Man caught cutting down ANC poster says he wants to drive around with it to ...