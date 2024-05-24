Politics

WATCH LIVE | Business and civil society national summit on NHI

24 May 2024 - 10:37 By TimesLIVE
Join Frank Dialogue in partnership with Sizwe Hosmed and 3Sixty Health at a crucial summit after the signing of the National Health Insurance bill into law.  

The summit will generate resolutions and memorandum to be presented to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

LISTEN | 'I signed NHI to end apartheid in healthcare' — Ramaphosa

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa says he signed the National Health Insurance Bill to “end apartheid in healthcare”
Politics
2 days ago

We shouldn’t reject NHI simply because of a fear of corruption

A more useful conversation would be about what systems should be put in place to curtail the potential rot.
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

JUSTICE MALALA | The NHI is all about government wanting to control the private healthcare system

Quality universal health care is sorely needed, but given the past failings of the healthcare sector, we won't get it from a government that can’t ...
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago

Q&A with health minister Joe Phaahla

The NHI Bill has been signed into law, despite warnings that it is unaffordable. Chris Barron asked health minister Joe Phaahla ...
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

Ramaphosa 'open' to more NHI talks

In new twist to National Health Insurance uproar, Ramaphosa extends olive branch to 'blindsided'  business
News
5 days ago

CARTOON | NHI Act could be just what the doctor ordered for 'ailing' ANC

With days to the election, the ANC’s approval rating is strengthening as party veterans join President Cyril Ramaphosa on the campaign trail in an ...
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago
