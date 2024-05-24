Join Frank Dialogue in partnership with Sizwe Hosmed and 3Sixty Health at a crucial summit after the signing of the National Health Insurance bill into law.
The summit will generate resolutions and memorandum to be presented to President Cyril Ramaphosa.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Business and civil society national summit on NHI
Join Frank Dialogue in partnership with Sizwe Hosmed and 3Sixty Health at a crucial summit after the signing of the National Health Insurance bill into law.
The summit will generate resolutions and memorandum to be presented to President Cyril Ramaphosa.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
LISTEN | 'I signed NHI to end apartheid in healthcare' — Ramaphosa
We shouldn’t reject NHI simply because of a fear of corruption
JUSTICE MALALA | The NHI is all about government wanting to control the private healthcare system
Q&A with health minister Joe Phaahla
Ramaphosa 'open' to more NHI talks
CARTOON | NHI Act could be just what the doctor ordered for 'ailing' ANC
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos