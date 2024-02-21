Politics

BUDGET 2024 | R350 grant extended, could increase this year

21 February 2024 - 14:25
Thabo Mokone Parliamentary editor
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Sixty percent of what government spends on, after servicing debt, goes to the social wage. File photo.
Sixty percent of what government spends on, after servicing debt, goes to the social wage. File photo.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has allocated R33.6bn for the extension of the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant until March next year.

This as 60% of what the government spends, after servicing debt, goes to the social wage.

Godongwana tabled the 2024/2025 budget in parliament in Cape Town on Wednesday.

The government has been under pressure to extend and increase the Covid-19 grant or to fund an extended basic income grant (BIG). Labour unions, civil society groups and other groups have long been calling for government to convert the SRD grant to a BIG.

While he made no mention of a basic income grant in his speech, Godongwana committed to “further provisional allocations” to the SRD until 2027.

“The Covid-19 SRD grant is allocated R33.6bn in 2024/2025. Provisional allocations for social protection are added to the fiscal framework in 2025/2026 and 2026/2027, pending a decision on the continuity and funding resources of the grant beyond March 2025,” according to the budget review document.

WATCH | Finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivers 2024 budget speech

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana is on Wednesday delivering the budget speech for 2024.
Politics
9 hours ago

Godongwana also hinted that the amount of R350 could increase. “Work is under way to improve the Covid-19 SRD grant by April this year. National Treasury will work with the department of social development in ensuring improvements are captured.

“These improvements will be within the fiscal framework. For the extension of the grant beyond March 2025, the social security policy reforms, with the funding source, will be finalised.”

He also announced increases to other social grants by an average of R100 a month:

  • the old age grant goes up from R2,085 to R2,185;
  • the war veterans grant rises from R2,105 to R2,205;
  • the child support grant is increased by R25, from R505 to R530;
  • the care dependency grant moves from R2,085 to R2,185;
  • the foster care grant is increased from R1,125 to R1,180; and
  • the disability grant is up from R2,085 to 2,185.

According to the budget review document, the number of grant beneficiaries, excluding beneficiaries of the SRD grant, was projected to rise from 18.8-million to 19.7-million by 2027.

This will see the government's annual spending on social grants shooting from R217bn this year to more than R259bn “to keep pace with inflation and increase access for the eligible population”.

“Over the [three-year] medium-term expenditure framework period, R1.17-trillion is allocated for social grants and welfare services and to strengthen advocacy for women, youth and people living with disabilities. Social grants constitute 81.8% of spending in this function over the medium-term.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

BUDGET 2024 | Drinkers and smokers to pay more

Faced with dwindling tax revenue amid rising spending requirements, finance minister Enoch Godongwana has hit drinkers hard in the pocket, raising ...
Politics
9 hours ago

BUDGET 2024 | Multinationals to be taxed more

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has announced that the National Treasury plans to introduce R8bn worth of tax increases in 2026/27 through the ...
Politics
8 hours ago

BUDGET 2024 | Government to tap into special account to reduce debt

The National Treasury plans to draw down from the Gold and Foreign Exchange Contingency Reserve Account for the first time to reduce debt and ...
Politics
9 hours ago

BUDGET 2024 | R350 grant extended, could increase this year

This as 60% of what government spends, after servicing debt, goes to the social wage.
Politics
9 hours ago

BUDGET 2024 | R251bn to cover public servants' wage increases

The government will spend R251bn in the coming financial year to cover public-sector wage increases.
Politics
9 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. BUDGET 2024 | R350 grant extended, could increase this year Politics
  2. BUDGET 2024 | R251bn to cover public servants' wage increases Politics
  3. BUDGET 2024 | Multinationals to be taxed more Politics
  4. DA's application on constitutionality of ANC cadre deployment dismissed Politics
  5. BUDGET 2024 | Drinkers and smokers to pay more Politics

Latest Videos

Uproar in parliament after R100 grant increase | Budget 2024
Load shedding & Transnet caused huge losses | Budget 2024