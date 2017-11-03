Five steps to choosing an excellent name for your new business

Test the name

It is important to test the name by asking the opinion from the market you wish to enter, family, and friends. You may also need to research the name on the web to make sure that the domain doesn’t already exist.

You can also make mock-up websites and see which one gets the most hits before you settle on a new name. By doing this, you will be able to judge which name your audience prefers and thereby get the best name for your company.

Take your time

As this is one of the most important decision you will be making for your business try not to rush it. It can take up to six months to choose the best name for venture. You can still work on the other aspects of your business as you settle on the name for your business.