Here's how you can successfully start a small business with your spouse

Starting a new business is a tough task on its own. There are many challenges you will face, but when you decide to do it with your spouse, there are a different set of challenges.

When you go at it alone, you only have your own vision for the business to be concerned with, but when you are working with your spouse – it can get somewhat complicated.

However, it is important to remember that many couples have managed to start up and operate successful businesses. If you and your spouse are at this juncture of a business, keep in mind the following five useful guidelines:

Have clear roles and responsibilities – You should literally write down who does what within the business. It will help avoid each of you stepping into the other’s territory, and ensure there is no conflict when it comes to decision making.