Is your business plan realistic & can it stand the test of the real world

Drawing up a business plan is the first step to getting the ball rolling when you want to start a business. Not only is this vital for raising capital, but also for the proper execution of your business strategy. Once you have a business idea, turning it into reality requires a documented plan which can be presented to potential investors and other financiers such as banks.

The way you present the business plan is more than just about correct spelling and grammar. The information it contains needs to be realistic and well founded. It should encourage whoever is reading it to believe the idea will turn into a successful business.

When writing the business plan, double-check the following:

Have you made it evident that you have what it takes to run this type of business? This can be substantiated by showing experience in the industry, or indicating support from someone with experience running a similar business. Also, if you have had a hobby you are good at, such as cooking and want to start a catering business, mentioning this in the business plan could be to your advantage. This reflects an inherent love for the industry and its activities.