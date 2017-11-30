Hire right from the start & take your business to the top

Small businesses generally cannot afford to hire someone who is not being productive or not in sync with the business’ vision.

Getting someone with the required skills is not enough; you also need someone with the right organisational fit, whose goals in life align with your long-term business strategy.

Ensuring that the right people are in the right positions will help your business grow, while also allowing employees to thrive.

Keep the following in mind when hiring a potential employee:

Develop a hiring strategy:

This will help you discover the precise type of person you want to hire. Your hiring strategy should complement your business strategy and so, you need to find people who will help you achieve your goals.

You will need to ask yourself questions such as: will you need the new hire to work in a team and what type of person would gel with the current team? Or, do you need someone who is creative or more practical for the position?