WATCH/LISTEN |Why you need to network & how to perfect it

25 December 2017 - 12:00 By business day tv
Networking.
Image: Supplied.

“It not what you know, but who you know.”  Or so I have heard.  That is the truth about networking. 

It is a vital tool for starting a business, keeping it running and helping it grow.  Yasmeen Alli provides some useful definitions and tips for using networking in a way that will best benefit your business. 

Yasmeen Alli provides tips on how to network.

WATCH |How to start a fast food business just under R1000.00

TMG is a fastfood business growing slowly but the owners have big aspirations.
13 days ago

Career match your personality type for greater job pleasure

The first step in making sure you pick a job you’re going to love is to match your strengths to your career.
13 days ago

WATCH | How to unpack a writing career

Chief copyright editor, Zethu Zulu and publisher and author, Thabisa Mahlape, discuss some of the misconceptions about writing as a career.
14 days ago
