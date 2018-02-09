Sassa beneficiaries get a chance to break away from the cycle of poverty

Fast forward to 2017 and Mashigo was announced as the second best performing learner with special needs in the matric class of 2017 in South Africa.

He passed matric with flying colours, achieving three distinctions and being accepted by the University of Pretoria to study Public Management and International Relations.

He said without the assistance of the South Africa Social Security Agency (Sassa), his dreams would not have come true.

“My mother is unemployed so from a young age I have been getting the disability grant from Sassa, which had such a huge impact on my family,” he said.

“The grant helped my mother care for me by buying me food and all the things I required for school.”

The 18-year-old from Tsakane in Gauteng completed his matric at the Muriel Brand School in Brakpan which is an educational facility for learners with special education needs. He was also the school’s deputy head boy for 2017.

This was also the school that prepared the confident young man for leadership in the future.

“I have an interest in politics and helping people. I see myself as a leader and I hope that one day I will be the president of South Africa,” said Mashigo.

Minister of Social Development Bathabile Dlamini said she was very proud that four of the country’s top achievers were social grant beneficiaries.

“We are also celebrating the achievements of those with special needs who succeeded against all odds,” said Minister Dlamini.