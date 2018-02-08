Features

LISTEN |To financial mandated requirements for quotations

08 February 2018 - 12:00 By business day tv
Image: 123RF

Yasmeen Alli together with studio guest George Diab, SAICA registered accountant and MD of Tailor Me take a look at the tasks that take up the majority of an entrepreneur's time and one of the tasks that comes up most often as something that should be delegated but it's something that takes up a lot of the entrepreneurs time is preparing quotes. 

