LISTEN |To financial mandated requirements for quotations
08 February 2018 - 12:00
Yasmeen Alli together with studio guest George Diab, SAICA registered accountant and MD of Tailor Me take a look at the tasks that take up the majority of an entrepreneur's time and one of the tasks that comes up most often as something that should be delegated but it's something that takes up a lot of the entrepreneurs time is preparing quotes.
