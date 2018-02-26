WATCH | How to turn trash into college tuition

As his technological skills developed, Makutu knew he would have to leave his home in Kopermyn, a rural community in Polokwane, and move to a bigger city to pursue his interest in robotics. After matriculating in 2015, Makutu headed to Johannesburg to study further, but struggled with the cost of living. So he continued to make robots and cars to demonstrate and sell in Soweto, using materials sourced from dump sites.

“My friends and family were amazed to see that trash could make a colourful robot,” he says. The income from Makutu’s creations is enabling him to train in Automotive Repairs and Maintenance at South West Gauteng TVET College, where he is able to apply his natural affinity for electronics.

Makutu’s goal now is to provide solutions to problems his community faces rather than simply delighting with his inventions. Motivated to help the people in his hometown, where subsistence farming is the primary way of life, Makutu designed and built a windmill with wire and a permanent magnet motor to pump water.